Sonakshi Sinha Looks Regal In Latest Pictures; Leaves Rumoured Beau Zaheer Iqbal Gushing

Sonakshi Sinha dropped a trail of stunning glimpses on her Instagram handle, as she attempted to recreate Rekha’s style from the film Umrao Jaan. The Dabangg star looked regal in a white traditional attire with golden embellishments all over, further accentuating her look with a heavy maang teeka among other accessories. Her post received many compliments from fans, fellow celebrities as well as her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi Sinha's latest pictures draw reaction from rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi dropped multiple glimpses from her photoshoot. In the caption, she wrote, "Inn aankhon ki masti ke," (lyrics from the movie Umrao Jaan). Take a look.

Reacting to the pictures, fans dropped comments like, "wow," and "so beautiful' among others. Sonakshi's close pal and actor Huma Qureshi also wrote "Faaab", while Zaheer Iqbal completed the song's lyrics and mentioned, “Mastane hazaar hai?”. Responding to his comment, Sonakshi wrote,“ waaah….full marks for correct lyrics.”

Sonakshi has often grabbed headlines for her rumoured relationship with Zaheer Iqbal, however, the actor maintained she's not going to share details about her personal life until she's absolutely ready. In an earlier conversation with Hindustan Times, Sinha mentioned, "I have always maintained that if I’m being spoken about, I would rather be spoken about for my work (rather than my personal life). But of course, people are curious. They want to know what’s going on in my life and they can speculate all they want. Until I’m not ready to share my life with the world, I won’t do it.,"

Stating that the public and media are more interested in knowing about her wedding details than her own family, Sonakshi added, "Even my parents don’t ask me so much about my marriage as the media and the public. Even my parents are not bothered, as much as them”.

On the work front, Sonakshi has been roped in for Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming project Dahaad, which would mark her web debut. She will also be seen in the horror-comedy project titled. Kakuda. Lastly, she will be seen alongside Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi starrer drama Double XL, which has been directed by Satram Ramani.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ASLISONA)