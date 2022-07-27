Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to give her fans and followers an exciting update about her next film. She announced that she would soon be seen starring in her brother Kussh Sinha's directorial debut titled Nikita Roy and the Book Of Darkness. The actor shared the intriguing poster of the film and grabbed fans' attention as they wished her the best for her next project.

Sonakshi Sinha in Nikita Roy and the Book Of Darkness

The popular Lootera actor made the annoucement of the project, which will be Kussh Sinha's directorial debut, with a thrilling poster where one could see her back turned to the camera as she looked over her right shoulder. A silhouette of another individual was also present in the poster, and fans can't wait to know more about the project. The picture saw several trees and appeared to be set in a forest, and the dim lighting raises mystery about its subject and plot.

The filming of the upcoming project will begin soon and the movie will also star Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles. Sharing the news online, Sonakshi wrote, "#NikitaRoyAndTheBookOfDarkness Filming begins soon. Making his directorial debut is @kusshssinha and I'm looking forward to sharing screen space with the dynamic @pareshrawalofficial sir and @suhailnayyar!". Several fans and followers took to the comments section and cheered on the actor as she geared up for her new project.

Check out the Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness poster here

Sonakshi Sinha recently created a buzz on the internet after she revealed her all-new look to her fans and followers online. The 35-year-old was seen sporting platinum blonde hair in two pictures that she posted online. She went for a minimalistic make-up look and wore a shimmering outfit with intricate designs and mirrorwork. In the caption of the post, she introduced fans to her new look and thanked her team for perfecting it.

Apart from this, she is also in the news for her personal life, amid rumoured relationship with Zaheer Iqbal.