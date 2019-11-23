Sonakshi Sinha Looks Stunning In Royal Purple As 'Rajjo Rani' From Dabangg 3

Sonakshi Sinha is an Indian actor born in the family of the veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha. She worked as a costume designer in her early career days, later Sonakshi made her acting debut in the 2010 action-drama Dabangg. She was paired opposite Salman Khan in the movie and also earned the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Although being criticised for her fashion statements at the initial stage of her career, Sinha bounced back by making her fashion game stronger. Time and again she keeps giving her fans and followers major fashion goals.

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram, to post her picture in a Royal purple saree. She was seen relating the attire with her Dabangg character Rajjo by mentioning it in the caption. Sonakshi Sinha accessorized her outfit with statement earrings. Purple eye makeup added grace to her elegant look. Wavy hair parted in the center completed her Royal purple ensemble.

ALSO READ| Sonakshi Sinha: Boss Lady Looks Of The 'Dabangg 3' Actor

ALSO READ| Sonakshi Sinha Looks Magnificent In Her Cape Jacket And Midi Dress; Have A Look

What is next in store for Sonakshi Sinha?

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in the third installment of the Dabangg franchise, Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan. The film is directed by the renowned choreographer Prabhudeva and written by Dilip Shukla. The film is produced by Arbaaz Khan who had earlier directed Dabangg 2. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a cop named Chulbul Pandey. He is known for his unique ways of dealing with an issue. The film has a good dose of action, drama, and romance for the viewers. The film also stars actors like Saiee Manjrekar and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Watch the trailer here:

ALSO READ| World Kindness Day: Sonakshi Sinha Thanks Her Fans For Their Special Deed

ALSO READ| From Sonam Kapoor To Sonakshi Sinha, Actors Pull Off The Statement Jacket With Saree Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.