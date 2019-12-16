Sonakshi Sinha On Her 'Dabangg' Debut: 'Acting Was Never On The Cards'

Sonakshi Sinha, whose big break had been Salman Khan's film Dabangg in 2010, recently revealed in an interview with a local daily that she was never inclined towards pursuing acting in the first place. The actor revealed that she had not been consulted for the role of Rajjo and was only told to start filming for the movie. Sonakshi had begun her career as a costume designer and when the script came along, she said she had been put in a situation where she had no choice but to act in the Dabangg movie.

Read | Sonakshi Sinha calls 2019 eventful, says 'it's important to have successes & failures'

The actor's claim to fame has been the Salman Khan starrer movie franchise. Sonakshi went on to express that she had been grateful for the role as the portrayal of the coy and timid Rajjo onscreen made her a household favourite. The actor revealed that there had been instances when fans came up to her and said that they would want an ideal daughter-in-law just like her character in Dabangg.

Read | When Sonakshi Sinha's emotional range of roles on screen left fans in awe

Next for Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is currently gearing up for the grand release of the third film of the Dabangg franchise. Dabangg 3 is reportedly a prequel to the first Dabangg movie which had released in 2010. Sonakshi will reprise her role as Salman Khan's character Chulbul Pandey's wife Rajjo. The movie is set about 7 years before the timeline of the first instalment of Dabangg and is set to feature debutante actor Saiee Manjrekar who is the daughter of veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar.

Take a look at the video shared by the actor:

Read | Sonakshi Sinha says her bond with Salman Khan goes beyond a professional relationship

Along with Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar, Sonakshi will be seen in Dabangg 3 with Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep, Dimple Kapadia and Arbaaz Khan among others. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on December 20. The film is directed by choreographer-director Prabhudeva and is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year.

Read | Sonakshi Sinha: Success of big films gave me courage to do smaller movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.