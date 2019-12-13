Sonakshi Sinha Calls 2019 Eventful, Says 'it's Important To Have Successes & Failures'

Sonakshi Sinha marked her debut in Bollywood with Dabangg along with Salman Khan. Since then, the actor has delivered several path-breaking performances throughout her career in movies like Lootera, Rowdy Rathore and Holiday. This year the actor had four releases like Kalank, Khandaani Shafakhana, Mission Mangal and now Dabangg 3. While some movies of Sonakshi Sinha emerged blockbusters in theatres, few films of the actor failed to impress the audience. However, unabashed by her flops, Sonakshi Sinha remarked that 2019 has been a great year for her. Here are the details.

Sonakshi Sinha on her journey in 2019

In recently the held promotion tour for Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha remarked that 2019 has been an eventful year, as the actor was fortunate to work in a variety of films. Sinha added that she is unabashed by her failures and is focusing more on her success, as it is important to experience both. Sonakshi revealed that even though some of her films tanked at the box office, the actor was lauded for her performances. Furthermore, Sonakshi added that she had a fantastic journey as an actor and considers every film which comes her way as her first. Speaking about her choice of films, the actor revealed that she has become more complacent now, as she connects well with the characters offered to her.

All about Sonakshi Sinha's next- Dabangg 3

Meanwhile, Sonakshi is currently gearing up for her next release, Dabangg 3. Starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in the leading roles, Dabangg 3 is the third film from the Dabangg franchise. The much-anticipated action entertainer will mark the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar. Directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, the film is slated to release on December 20, this year. Dabangg 3 also marks popular South Indian actor Sudeep Kichcha's debut in Bollywood. In the film, Sudeep will be seen essaying a negative character.

