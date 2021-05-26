Sonakshi Sinha On Social Media Ban: "If It’s Gonna Be The Last Post... Has To Be A Selfie"

Sonakshi Sinha recently opened up about the ongoing social media ban news. On Mar 26, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie picture. Sharing the selfie on Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha said, "If it’s gonna be the last post... has to be a selfie". As seen in Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post, the actor stunned in a black tank top. Leaving her hair open, Sonakshi opted for a nude makeup look.

Sonakshi Sinha on social media ban

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of the star went gaga over Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post. One of the users wrote, "I will miss youuuuu", while another added, "Nooooooooo". A fan comment read as "@aslisona come on, Don't be silly". Another fan added, "Haha do u think this will be the last one?". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

In Sonakshi Sinha's latest news, the actor took her first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. On May 10, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture, wherein she was seen taking her first shot and showed fans the victory sign. In this Instagram post, Sonakshi Sinha was seen wearing a black slip top, tucked in denim jeans. She also sported a double mask and black cap. Sharing this picture on Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha said, "#Vaccine manjhe #Victory!!!" (Vaccine means Victory). Celebs like Vishal Mishra, Vijay Verma, Maniesh Paul reacted to Sonakshi Sinha's latest Instagram post.

A peek into Sonakshi Sinha's movies

Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in an upcoming war action film directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and debutante Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon. Bhuj: The Pride of India is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It follows the story of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who back then was in charge of the Bhuj airport. He and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local village of Madhapar. Sonakshi Sinha is also a part of the cast ensemble of the series, Fallen and Bulbul Tarang.

IMAGE: SONAKSHI SINHA'S INSTAGRAM

