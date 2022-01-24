Sonakshi Sinha Reacts Hilariously After Fan Asks About Her Marriage, Plugs COVID Reference

Actor Sonakshi Sinha who is known for her witty remarks and sarcastic humour, recently reacted hilariously after a fan asked about marriage. Sonakshi recently conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session and spoke on a host of topics one of them being married on the cards. Sonakshi Sinha who has self quarantined herself at home because she loves being there received some funny requests from fans.

The AMA session started after the Dabangg actor had shared her video and wrote, " Literally been on this couch all weekend and re-watched the Marvel movies in chronological order. What did you get up to this weekend?". In the AMA session, one of her fans asked her about when is she getting married, her hilarious reply is sure to leave her fans in splits.

Sonakshi Sinha hilariously reacts after a fan asks about her wedding

The fan wrote, “Ma’am everyone is getting married, when will you get married?" Sharing a Boomerang clip in which she smiled and frowned, Sonakshi replied, "Everyone is also getting Covid-19? Should I get that too?" Looking at her replies on some of the requests, one of the users pin-pointed at the actor and called her “rude.” Replying to it, the actor wrote, “ I am actually not. It’s called being witty or using sarcasm to display your sense of humour. It's ok, a lot of people don’t get it. You are one of them.” Soon after this, another fan called her ‘funny and entertaining to which Sonakshi replies while referring to the previous question and wrote, “ See…She gets it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi are all set to give befitting replies to trolls through their upcoming film Double XL. The duo had earlier taken to their respective social media handles and shared the film’s announcement with a video while talking about body and fat-shaming. Huma introduces herself as Rajshri Trivedi from Meerut and Sonakshi calls herself Saira Khanna from Delhi. The upcoming film is a social comedy written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani. The film is bankrolled by T-Series, Wakaoo Films, and Elemen3 Entertainment. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Kakuda.

IMAGE: Instagram/AsliSona