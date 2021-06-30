Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Her Go-to Home Remedy For Beautiful Skin; Check It Out

Actor Sonakshi Sinha recently revealed one of the good things that happened to her during the COVID-19 lockdown and that it was about taking care of her skin. On Tuesday, the Dabangg 3 star took to her Instagram handle to share her beloved mother Poonam Sinha's "go-to" home remedy for a "supple skin". Along with revealing her secret to a "great complexion", Sonakshi also asked netizens to share their skincare home remedies and reacted to some of the fan comments about the same.

Find out Sonakshi Sinha's go-to home remedy for fresh and supple skin is "Ghee"

After shelling out major fitness goals with her workout video as she recently got "back to the grind", Sonakshi Sinha has now addressed taking skincare seriously and revealed that she applies "Ghee" to her face to attain fresh and supple skin. Yesterday, i.e. June 29, 2021, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram handle to share a photograph of herself to flaunt her no-makeup glow. In addition to showing off her glowing skin, Sonakshi wrote, "One of the good things that happened during the lockdown was I started taking care of my skin."

Elaborating on the same, the Kalank actor continued, "My moms go-to for a great complexion is… wait for it… GHEE!!!" She also added, "Well, I tried it and it does work. My skin feels really supple and fresh all the time!" The darling daughter of Shatrughan Sinha concluded by writing, "What are some of your home remedies for your skin... I'd love to know! Drop them in the comments!"

Soon after Sonakshi Sinha's IG post surfaced on the internet, it garnered a lot of traction as thousands of fans flocked to its comment section to share their views about the same. One user commented asking Sonakshi, "How exactly did you use it, Sona?", to which, she responded writing, "so just take a lil bit and apply on your face like moisturizer". On the other hand, one fan commented, "A small tip from me: Aloevera works super amazing on skin" and the actor replied saying, "agreed".

