Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem Collaborate For New Film 'Kakuda', Shooting Begins Today

Actors Saqib Saleem, Sonakshi Sinha, and Riteish Deshmukh have teamed up for a homegrown horror-comedy Kakuda. The shooting of the film has begun from today. The upcoming film marks the Hindi directorial debut of filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, the man behind critically acclaimed Marathi films like - Classmates, Mauli and Faster Fene.

The film is bankrolled by RSVP. Sonakshi took to Instagram and shared a picture with Riteish, Saqib Saleem, and director Aditya Sarpotda. She can be seen holding a clapperboard in her hand that reads, “Muhurat.” Kakuda, with equal doses of comedy and spook, explores the legend of a strange curse in a village stuck in time. The eclectic trio is confronted with a challenging ghost who makes them question superstition, tradition, and even love in a rollercoaster ride filled with fear and fun.

Besides Sonakshi, Saqib Saleem also shared the update on Instagram. Saqib also shared the same picture to announce the new film. "Aaj ki taaza khabar (today's fresh news)," he wrote in the caption of the post.

The film is written by talented duo Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg, is developed from a nascent stage by Salona Bains Joshi, the Associate Producer of the film. Talking about the film, director Aditya Sarpotdar says, “I’m very excited to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala. We are treating the film like nothing short of a big-scale commercial movie. The casting was just perfect and the story will have you both at the edge of your seat and in splits." On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha also shared her excitement for the same and said, “Considering the current situation, a fun comedy film is truly the need of the hour. I loved the script of ‘Kakuda’ from the moment I read it. It’s the kind of movie I would enjoy watching as an audience.”

The direct to digital horror-comedy goes on floors in various parts of Gujarat and is slated to release in early 2022. Besides Kakuda, Sonakshi Sinha is also gearing up for Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will release on Disney+Hotstar on August 13. Ritesh Deshmukh was last seen in Baaghi 3.

