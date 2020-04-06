Sonakshi Sinha Shares Throwback Diving Video As She Thanks Her 19 Million Followers; See

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Dabangg 3 where she reprised her role as Rajjo Pandey. The actor has been reaching new peaks ever since her entry in Bollywood. She just crossed another milestone as she reached 19 million followers on her social media. She took to her social media to thank them.

Sonakshi Sinha shares a video thanking her 19 million followers

Taking to her Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha shared a throwback video from her phone gallery. She is seen taking a dive in the video as she jumps off a boat. A song plays in the background as she swims like a dolphin in the waters. Fans and many celebrities took to her comments section to congratulate her on the achievement.

ALSO READ | Rhea Kapoor Asks People To Bring Out Their Creativity Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Sonakshi Sinha captioned the post, "After 8 days of social media distancing, diving right in to thank all 19 MILLION of you for following me. 😘 this video is a #throwback and also what I would like to do once all this is over!" [sic]

Her pal Rhea Kapoor also took to Sonakshi's comments section and commented, "Dolphin" on the post.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Misses Sister Rhea Kapoor During Lockdown, Here's Why

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha Or Shraddha Kapoor, Who Wore The White Corset Outfit Better?

Sonakshi Sinha has been quite active on her social media and has been sharing snaps from her quarantine life with her fans. The actor also urged her fans to give back and support the Earth Hour by switching off the lights and fans for on hour. She also shared her hilarious take on a PSA and urged her fans to stay home.

She shared a video where she is seen using a filter to scream and urge people to stay home and captioned the post, "Public service announcement. #stayhomestaysafe #chupchaapgharpebaitho #lifeinthetimeofcorona #nationallockdown [sic]".

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha's Comedy Films That Can Be Binge-watched For Some Cheer And Positivity

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.