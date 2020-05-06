Sonakshi Sinha's Best BTS Moments From 'Bullett Raja' Are Unmissable; Watch Here

Sonakshi Sinha, the popular Bollywood actor and singer has a different spark in acting. Sonakshi started her career with her debut film Dabangg, which was an action-drama film along with Salman Khan. Dabangg was a super hit movie of the actor. Since then, the actor’s stunning performances throughout her career in movies were Lootera, Rowdy Rathore, and Holiday have been noteworthy.

She is not only a good actor but also is popular for her sartorial choices of roles. One of her films with Saif Ali Khan and Jimmy Sheirgill was Bullett Raja. The film was helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and released in the year 2013. Here are some amazing 'Behind the scenes' videos of Sonakshi Sinha from the film Bullett Raja.

Sonakshi Sinha's behind the scene moments from Bullett Raja

Sonakshi Sinha in the Bullett Raja News

In this video, you can watch the elegant and charming Sonakshi Sinha as the new news reporter on the block. She is reporting live from the sets of Bullett Raja which is one of her stunning behind the scene video. A hilarious tongue-in-cheek video of Sonakshi Sinha that you must watch.

Sonakshi turns Bengali

In this behind the scenes video, Sonakshi Sinha is in the makeup room and acing her Bengali look. The video comprises of the transformation of the gorgeous Sonakshi Sinha into her graceful beautiful Bengali lady look for Bullett Raja. She also describes her look and scene in detail in the video. Watch this video of Sonakshi Sinha.

Saif & Sonakshi take a Rickshaw ride in Kolkata

This behind the scene video of the film, Bullett Raja, comprises of the Chhote Nawaab- Saif Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in a rickshaw. Saif Ali Khan is being the perfect gentleman and lover, who took his lady love in the film - Sonakshi Sinha on the antique rickshaw ride in the by-lanes of Kolkata. Watch this video and witness the effort and fun that went into creating this memorable shot from the film.

Making of the Poster

In order to create the excitement and curiosity among the viewers, have a look at the efforts that the makers of the film, Bullett Raja had put into. In this video, there are some exclusive behind-the-scenes acts of the making of the super cool poster of Bullett Raja. Watch this video and take a look at what went behind the creation of the first look with Saif Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and ace lens-man Ashutosh Gowarikar.

