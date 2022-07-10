Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Scrutiny Over Her Dating Life & Marriage; 'Even My Parents..'

Sonakshi Sinha has often found herself under constant media scrutiny and speculations about her marriage and dating life. The Dabangg actor, who recently sparked engagement rumours with rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal, mentioned that she'd rather garner headlines for her work than her personal life.

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Sonakshi maintained that she's not going to share details about her personal life until and unless she's ready. Sinha also added that even her parents don't question her on her marriage plans as much as the media does."I will only share with the world what I want to share and nothing else," the actor stated.

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to scrutiny over her dating life & marriage

"I have always maintained that if I’m being spoken about, I would rather be spoken about for my work (rather than my personal life). But of course, people are curious. They want to know what’s going on in my life and they can speculate all they want. Until I’m not ready to share my life with the world, I won’t do it.," she said.

Sonakshi noted that it's very easy for her to 'balance out' how much of personal engagement she has to do via her social media. "It reflects in the places I go to, or where I’m seen and where I am not seen," she added.

Mentioning that the public and media are more interested in knowing about her wedding details than her own family, Sonakshi added, "Even my parents don’t ask me so much about my marriage than the media and the public. Even my parents are not bothered, as much as them”.

What's on Sonakshi Sinha's work front?

The actor is all set to make her web debut with the thriller Dahaad. She will also be seen in the horror-comedy project titled. Kakuda. Lastly, she will be seen alongside Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi starrer drama Double XL, which has been directed by Satram Ramani. The project will chronicle the journey of two plus-size women as they navigate society's beauty standards.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Sonakshi told HT, "You won’t be disappointed. I think you’ll be very happy to see me playing such characters."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ASLISONA)