Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Enjoy Dinner In Mumbai; Varun Sharma Says 'Blockbuster Jodi'

Sonakshi Sinha has often sparked romance rumours with Zaheer Iqbal, be it through their social media exchanges or adorable pictures together. The duo is often spotted hanging out in Mumbai, and a glimpse from their recent dinner outing with friends is making rounds on social media. Sonakshi and Zaheer's good friend and actor Varun Sharma dropped a candid picture of them shedding smiles and seemingly confirmed their relationship by calling them a 'blockbuster Jodi'.

Taking to his Instagram story, Varun Sharma shared a glimpse where Sonakshi is seen dressed in a stunning white attire with gold hoops, while Zaheer sported a black and white shirt. The lovebirds could be seen shedding smiles as they looked at each other. The Fukrey actor wrote in the caption, "Oyeeee hoyeeee isey kehte hai blockbuster jodi." Take a look.

Earlier this year, Zaheer seemingly confirmed his relationship with Sonakshi in a birthday post for the actor. Dropping adorable glimpses of the duo, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Sonzzz. Thank You for not killing me. I Love You. Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter. P.s - This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other."

In an earlier conversation with Hindustan Times, Sonakshi spoke about the constant speculations about her dating life. She said, "Even my parents don’t ask me so much about my marriage as the media and the public. Even my parents are not bothered, as much as them”.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Double XL alongside Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal. It has been directed by Satram Ramani and is slated for a release this year.

