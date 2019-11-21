Sonakshi Sinha's Best Ethnic Looks To Draw Inspiration From

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the finest actors in the industry today. The actor stepped in Bollywood with Dabangg, alongside Salman Khan and has only moved forward and upward since. Along with being the versatile actor that she is, Sonakshi Sinha has always impressed her fans with her great sense of style. In the last couple of years, Sonakshi Sinha has transformed herself as a remarkable fashionista. Here are the best ethnic outfits that Sonakshi Sinha has flaunted on her social media handle.

Sonakshi Sinha's best ethnic looks

Sonakshi Sinha is seen wearing a violet colour sharara suit. The suit also has embroidery done with golden border. She left her hair open with centre partition. She wore big silver earrings and a silver neck-piece. She also wore a bracelet and a huge ring. She gave her look the final touch by applying a light shade of nude makeup.

Sonakshi is seen posing in a black shimmery lehenga. Her blouse is sleeveless and the skirt is high-waist. She has taken a net material black colour dupatta on top. The big gold earrings are the perfect accessory to this outfit. She has left her hair open with a centre partition. The nude makeup and smokey eyes complete the look.

Sonakshi Sinha looks beautiful in this pink saree. Her saree has a floral design, which is looking perfect on the actor. She gave her hair a middle partition and tied them tightly at the back in a bun. She wore golden accessories, which included – earrings and a bracelet-bangle. She completed her look with light makeup and winged eyeliner.

