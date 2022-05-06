Sonali Bendre Drops Pic With Pierce Brosnan; Calls Husband Goldie Behl 'My James Bond'

Sonali Bendre is currently reliving some good old days as she shared a glimpse of two James Bond that she had met. The actor shared then and now photos of a white salwar suit that she wore back in 2006 and again wore in 2022. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared two pictures and penned a cute caption for her husband Goldie Behl.

Sonali Bendre recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with Pierce Brosnan. In the photo, Sonali Bendre could be seen wearing a beautiful chikankari white coloured suit. She shared the stage with the Die Another Day star James Brosnan who also looked dapper in a black and white suit. The second photo saw Sonali Bendre sharing smiles with her husband Goldie Behl. While she wore the same suit, Goldie Behl stunned in a black kurta and pyjama. Sharing the photo, the actor mentioned the first picture was taken in 2006, while the second one was clicked at an event in 2022.

In the caption, Sonali Bendre wrote, "Then and now pics are my favorite! It shows me how much has changed yet some things haven’t… like me fitting into an old outfit" She further continued, "I wore this 16 years ago, during my first trimester while carrying @rockbehl. And here I’m in the same outfit in 2022. Super happy that in this regard not much has changed." "P.S. Notice that I brought my own version of James Bond into 2022," she concluded. Abhishek Bachchan, Tabu, Huma Qureshi, Shriya Pilgaonkar and many other celebs reacted to the post and sent the actor their love.

Some more old pictures of Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre is surely a fan of throwback photos. She recently shared years old picture with choreographer and reality show judge Geeta Kapur from the sets of the 1996 film Duplicate. The actor shared a then and now photo and wrote, "Circa 1996! Sooo many memories come flooding back with these photos. This is me, rehearsing with @geeta_kapurofficial for ‘Tum Nahin Jana’ from Duplicate."

Sonali Bendre also followed an Instagram trend as she looked back on her Bollywood career. Sharing the trend, she wrote, "Some trends are worth the try!"

Image: Instagram/@iamsonalibendre