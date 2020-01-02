Sonali Bendre Visits The Golden Temple With Husband Goldie And Son Ranveer

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre recently celebrated her 45th birthday on January 1. The actor celebrated her birthday and New Year by visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar this year. Sonali Bendre was showered with blessings and good wishes on her birthday. The actor was seen spending quality time with husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer in Amritsar.

Taking to Instagram, Sonali Bendre shared a series of pictures of herself with family. The entire family can be seen donning Indian clothes with Goldie and Ranveer Behl donning an orange turban. Sonali Bendre and her entire family are all smiles in the picture and are looking happy and blessed.

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in the year 2018. She flew to New York for her treatment. After fighting the deadly battle, Sonali Bendre finally came back to India for good last year. She is now invited to various events to spread awareness about the disease. Besides, Sonali also supports teams participating in the Tennis Premier League.

