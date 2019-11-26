Black Buck Case: Rajasthan HC Sets Nov 27 As Hearing Date For Salman And Sonali Bendre

The Rajasthan High Court has set November 27 as the next date to hear the infamous plea in the 'black buck case' filed by the state government challenging the acquittal of actor Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and others in the blackbuck poaching case.

Acquittal of Bollywood stars challenged

Earlier, the State Government through a plea filed on September 16 had challenged the acquittal of the Bollywood stars. Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and others had earlier been acquitted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Rural Court. In April 2018, when the Jodhpur Court found Khan guilty, he had even spent a night in jail but was soon released on bail. Post this verdict, Salman challenged Rajasthan High Court's decision by appealing to the Sessions Court.

READ | Rajasthan governor, CM pay tributes to Jawan who died along LoC

READ | Minor boy missing from Rajasthan reunited with family

The Blackbuck case against Salman Khan

Earlier, the court haad issued fresh notices to the five accused on a petition moved by the state government. The case dates back to 1998, when during the shoot of a movie, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam Kothari and a local Dushyant Singh had allegedly killed two blackbucks in Jodhpur.

Blackbuck falls under the endangered category, the hunting of the animal is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act. After the matter was reported, Salman Khan was convicted under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and awarded a five-year prison term with a Rs 25,000 fine, others were acquitted. He was later released on bail. The Rajasthan High Court then sentenced the actor to five years in prison, which was suspended a week later on his appeal. Salman Khan spent the week in the Jodhpur Central Jail. Later, the High Court dropped charges under the Arms Act against him. The Bishnoi villagers register a complaint against Salman Khan and his co-stars for killing the animal.

READ | Brutal car crash occurs in Sikar, Rajasthan

READ | Rajasthan: Kota holds mesmerising Grand Canyon of India, Garadia Mahadev Temple

READ | Salman Khan's dad Salim Khan, Amitabh Bachchan & Dilip Kumar clicked in a rare photo

(With ANI inputs)