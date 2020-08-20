Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gets Startled By Husband Anand Ahuja's Rib-tickling Prank On Her; Watch

Recently, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja showed fans how her husband, Anand Ahuja scared her while taking a walk at a park. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonam Kapoor shared two video stories, out of which the first one shows Sonam recording a video of a flock of birds roaming around a puddle. The second story features Anand Ahuja scaring Sonam, while she records the video. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s priceless reaction shared by a fan:

Sonam gets startled by Anand

Reacting to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s response to his prank in the video, Anand Ahuja is heard bursting out with laughter. Later, towards the end of the video, Anand Ahuja greets Sonam with a 'Hi', who reciprocates the gesture. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in the year 2018 after reportedly dating for three years.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been sharing her quarantine shenanigans on social media, and recently the actor took to her Instagram handle to share an unmissable picture with her family. The picture also features Anand Ahuja. Take a look at the picture shared:

Sonam Kapoor on the professional front

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen with Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel. The Zoya Factor is a rom-com about Zoya, an advertising agent, and her relationship with the captain of Team India, Nikhil Khoda. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a prominent role.

The actor was also seen in the much-acclaimed film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The movie tells the story of Sweety Chaudhary, a closeted queer, and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family. Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor will once again share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the sequel of the chick-flick, Veere Di Wedding with Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

