Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Hits '30 Million' Followers Mark On Instagram; Extends Gratitude

Sonam Kapoor recently achieved a milestone. The actor has hit 30 million followers on Instagram. And to celebrate this joyful achievement, Sonam Kapoor reshared a congratulatory post on her Instagram stories, thanking her fans for the immense support.

Sonam Kapoor hits 30 million on Instagram

Sharing the same, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a fan-edited video of her journey. The video featured several stills and snips from her movies. The original post shared by Sonam Kapoor's fan read as “This is the heartbeat of 30 million 💥 Keep shining @sonamkapoor🙌🏽”. However, currently, the post is no more available on her Insta stories.

Apart from Sonam Kapoor, several other celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani also hit the 30 million followers mark on Instagram. Announcing the same, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared a "Thank You" video for his growing fan base. He shared a boomerang video of himself thanking his fans. Salman Khan wrote a simple caption, "Ouii ma 30 million! Thank u all!"

Earlier this year, Disha Patani also crossed the 30 million followers mark. Celebrating the occasion, Disha shared a heartwarming post for all her fans. She wrote a long caption, thanking everyone who has supported and stood by her through her journey till now.

Disha Patani's caption read as: 30 million and happy faces❤ Just wanted to say a big thank you to my entire team of Malang, who have worked so hard everyday and given me so much love. @mohitsuri i am blessed to be your heroine,thank you for literally holding my hand through every shot and making everything so seamless and easy. @vaibhavi.merchant cant express in words how lucky i am to be getting a chance to work with you again, you’re my wonder woman, and someone i look upto. Thank you vikas sir for making me look the way i am looking, you’re a magician and a true gentleman. Thank you @anilskapoor @adityaroykapur @khemster2 @elliavrram for being the best co stars i could’ve ever imagined. Thank you luv sir, ankur sir and bhushan sir for the opportunity, all the ad’s and stylist team, @ayesha_dasgupta for being a wonderful stylist. Would like to thank my team @zoeyquinny.hair @sonicsmakeup @edgyfitgirl for always working so hard and making me look good❤ love you all! Thank you to my lovely fc’s for giving me a reason to do what i do everyday❤ god bless all🌸

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen sharing screen space with south star Dulquer Salmaan. The pair was seen together in The Zoya Factor. The film released in 2019 and since then Sonam has not worked in any film or has announced any upcoming projects.

