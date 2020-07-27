Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Hits The Gym After Quarantine, Says "I Didn’t Think I’d Be So Happy"

As this is the fifth month of the world fighting against the global pandemic, people seem to have slowly got accustomed to the new normal. However, as places start to open up gradually, everyone seems to be very excited to slowly get back to their old routines. Recently, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was spotted at her gym for the first time in these months. Read ahead to know more-

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gets ‘back at it’

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on the internet. The actor’s social media feed is a treat for all her fans. On July 27, 2020, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her official Instagram handle in order to share the fact with her fans that she is back at her gym after months of being at home. She posted a picture of herself and her gym trainer, Matt Parson, posing together, standing inside the gym. Her caption for the post read, “First day out of quarantine and straight into the gym.. @_mattparsons you’re very mean! On a more serious note I didn’t think I’d be so happy to get back at it.. @upfitnesslive @upfitnesslondon 😓😢💪”.

Just as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared the picture on the internet, it went viral in no-time. The post gained over 12,000 likes in just a few minutes and fans spammed the comment section of the post with comments of appreciation.

In the picture shared, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja can be seen wearing black body-fit track pants and a white t-shirt. She has worn a knee-length loose jacket and has worn white sports shoes. She can be seen carrying a black gym bag and has tied her straight hair in a bun at the back of her head as she gets ready to shed some calories. Both, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Matt Parson can be seen following the safety rules and guidelines as they have both have sincerely worn their face masks that completely cover their nose and mouth.

On the work front

2019 proved to be a good year for the actor’s career as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja played the lead characters in two movies, The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The movies gained love from the audience and even became critically acclaimed movies. She will next be seen on the big-screen in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming movie. No further details have been officially announced yet.

