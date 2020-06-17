Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Misses Being On Sets, Shares A Still From 'Khoobsurat'

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, several celebs have been active on social media. Celebrities regularly host live sessions, share throwback pictures, and keep their fans updated about their lives through their social media. With almost every one confined to their homes, many actors have said that they miss being at work. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is no different when it comes to that and her latest social media post is proof of the same.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja misses being on set

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a still from her film Khoobsurat. The actor is seen dressed up in a printed white shirt and has topped it with a blue sweater. She is seen holding a sheet of paper in her hands and seems to be rehearsing her lines. The actor wrote in the caption, "Can’t wait to be rehearsing lines, acting and being on set again.. miss it so damn much. This still is from ‘Khoobsurat’. I’ve never felt as joyful playing a character. Mili I love you. @ghoshshashanka @rheakapoor @juhic3 @fawadkhan81 @disneyfilmsindia". [sic]

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Goes For A Retro Chic Look In These Pictures

The actor has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures with her family and from her film sets and previous photoshoots on her social media. She earlier shared a black-and-white picture with her family which seems to be clicked at an event. Adding a quote from Mother Teresa in her caption, she wrote, "🖤 “What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.” [sic]

ALSO READ | On Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Birthday, Mom Sunita Kapoor Shares A Sweet Wish

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South Indian star Dulquer Salmaan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film revolves around Zoya who ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. Things take a turn when she has to pick between her career as a cricket Devi and her love, Nikhil, who is the captain of the Indian cricket team.

She was earlier seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga where she played Anil Kapoor's on-screen daughter for the first time. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film revolves around Sweety who hides the secret about her partner and decides to marry a writer to please her father. However, things go up in flames when she decides to fight her family and society to win over her true love.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Has A Hilarious Reaction To Her Candid Video Posted By Anand Ahuja

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares An Appreciation Post For Husband For His Love & Support

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.