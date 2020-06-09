On Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Birthday, Mom Sunita Kapoor Shares A Sweet Wish

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, born on June 9, celebrates her 35th birthday today. On the occasion of her birthday, many of her friends and celebrities took to their social media to pen down wishes for her. Her mom Sunita Kapoor also took to her social media to share a post and wrote a sweet wish for the actor. Take a look at her post.

Sunita Kapoor writes an adorable wish for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's birthday

First, she shared a childhood picture of Sonam Kapoor and then shared another picture which seems to be clicked at an event. Lastly, Sunita Kapoor shared a goofy picture of the actor where she is seen biting her finger and laughing. She wrote in the caption, "Happy happy birthday my darling beta .. My firstborn..loving .. caring .. kind.. bit crazy 😀😀 love you so much.. May you always keep your face to the sunshine.. May you always be blessed with all that your heart desires 😘😘😘😘😘 And beta welcome home ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️". [sic]

Father Anil Kapoor also took to his social media to wish Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Sharing a series of pictures with her, he penned down a long caption with it. he wrote, "To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an inimitable style. She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous-hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! ‬‪Love You, Always!". [sic]

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South Indian star Dulquer Salmaan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film revolves around Zoya who ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. Things take a turn when she had to pick between her career as a cricketer and her love, Nikhil, who is the captain of the Indian cricket team.

She was earlier seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga where she played Anil Kapoor's on-screen daughter for the first time. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film revolves around Sweety who hides the secret about her partner and decides to marry a writer to please her father. However, things go up in flames when she decides to fight her family and society to win over her love.

