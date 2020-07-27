Sonam Kapoor Ahuja To Ananya Panday, Bollywood Actors Post B&W Pics To Support Women

Bollywood actors have been posting their black and white pictures so as to show their support for their fellow women. This trend is gaining major attention on social media. From stars like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Ananya Panday, Sussanne Khan among others have been posting their black and white pictures under the hashtag #womensupportingwomen. Take a look at this initiative by Bollywood divas.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja posted a black and white picture of her in saree which she wore at Press Meet in Cannes. Talking about her picture, she wrote, "Thank you @anaitashroffadajania for tagging me.. I love this black and white picture. It represents my love for India and Indian creativity. I was proud to wear @rimzim__ for my press meet in Cannes." Take a look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's post.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday posted a monochrome picture of her to accept the challenge. The actor's picture was a close-up shot where she was seen wearing a checkered shirt. The actor's look was completed with a glam makeup look and a sleek hairdo. Take a look at Ananya Panday's picture.

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur also posted a black and white picture of her in which she was seen posing by leaning on the sofa. The actor was seen wearing a strappy dress with open hair look. Take a look.

Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan also extended support for her fellow women by sharing a black and white picture. She posted a selfie in which she was seen wearing a one-shoulder dress. She also added hashtags like #womeninspiringwomen #lovelaughliveandgive #bigheartstyle.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza also showed her support and shared a black and white picture. In this picture, she was seen posing with a serious facial look. Her natural curls and kohl-eye makeup made her look even more gorgeous. Take a look at Dia's picture.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu also extended her support for the initiative by posting a black and white picture. She posted a picture in which she was seen looking at something in the distance. The actor's dimple and her short hair look made her look beautiful.

More Bollywood actors posting B&W pictures

Lara Dutta

Suchi Pillai

Gabriella Demetriades

