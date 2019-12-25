Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Outfits To Take Inspiration From For Your Wedding

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has a unique sense of style wand is considered a diva in the fashion department. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's wardrobe courtesy goes to her sister Rhea Kapoor who designs most of her outfits. If you are looking for inspiration to style your wedding wardrobe, take a look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's pictures.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja inspired looks for your wedding wardrobe:

Read Sonam Kapoor: Times When The Actor Dazzled In Indo-western Outfits

Embroidery:

Embroideries are something that will never go out of style, and we love how Sonam Kapoor Ahuja chose to opt for an embroidered Anarkali. She parted her hair in the middle and opted for heavy earrings and a necklace. This will make a perfect wedding outfit that will make you look elegant and fashionable.

All gold:

Another outfit that you could have in your wardrobe of wedding outfits is this brown and gold Kurti with a detachable jacket. Make sure the sleeves of the straight Kurti is cut off so you could wear it with, or without the jacket. Pair it with brown ankle-length palazzo pants and mojdis.

Saree

Read Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Vacation Pictures Are A Must-see

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also has a unique style of designing her blouses for her sarees. We totally loved how she chose this buttoned-up blouse for her saree. This look of hers was a simple look with elegant earrings matching the buttons on her blouse.

Indo-western

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's outfits mostly include sarees and fans went crazy with this style of her when she wore a designer jacket over her shoulders along with her saree.

Read Sonam Kapoor: What Is On The Actor's Plate? See Instagram Pictures

Lehenga

Lehengas are the new trend for wedding outfits and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's pink lehenga was most loved by her fans. The outfit is simple yet has a glamorous look you must have in your wedding wardrobe.

Read From Sonam Kapoor To Ananya Panday; See Celebrities Who Rocked The Two-tone Outfits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.