From Sonam Kapoor To Ananya Panday; See Celebrities Who Rocked The Two-tone Outfits

Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar are considered amidst the most fashionable celebrities of B-Town. Both of them have an impeccable style sense and are big-time trendsetters in India. Recently they have been spotted at various events in uber-cool two-toned outfits, which took the internet by storm. In fact, popular millennial actor Ananya Panday also chose a similar outfit, for making an impressive airport look. The two-toned outfits are the next big fashion trend across the globe. It requires you to wear shades of two different colours in a single piece of clothing. The shade could be from the same family or different, totally depending on your personal choice. Let's take a look at how these celebs rocked the two-toned outfit trend like a boss.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Called Out By Diet Sabya For Wearing A 'copied' Outfit

Celebs Snapped In Two-Toned Outfits

Karan Johar:

Karan Johar is one such Bollywood celebrity who is no less than a fashion icon in his real life. His fashion game is always on point. The extraordinary multi-faceted personality never fails to impress us with his great sense of fashion. Karan Johar looked really sharp and handsome in his blue two-toned suit.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Shares Her Thoughts About Comparison With Raveena Tandon

Ananya Panday

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor created quite a stir when she stepped at the airport in this two-toned outfit. The millennial actor looked really pretty in this unconventional outfit, and she carried it with utmost grace. Netizens were divided over her choice of outfit. As some loved it and some didn't. What's your take on it?

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's These 'Khoobsurat' Formal Looks Are Giving Fans Major Style Goals

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

When it comes to fashion, Sonam Kapoor needs no introduction. Her stunning red carpet looks have made headlines globally. Sonam Kapoor is considered as an international fashion icon. Her fashion choices are never boring or risk-averse. The Padman actor looked breathtaking in this chic brown-navy overcoat.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor: Here Are The Best On-screen Pairings Of The Neerja Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.