Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Enjoy Family Time In London With Son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja often treats fans with her son Vayu's adorable moments. Recently, both Sonam and Anand Ahuja took the little one out for a walk in the streets of London. The Neerja actress shared a few glimpses on social media from the family's time out.

In one of the photos, the couple could be seen adorably gazing at their little boy. While Sonam wore a black ensemble, Anand wore a grey sweatshirt teamed with black pants. Their little munchkin was dressed up in a light blue ensemble paired with a cute matching cap.

In the second photo, the Veerey Di Wedding actress held Vayu as they stepped out for a walk. The third photo gave a glimpse of pristine white flowers. The fourth photo shows a picturesque view. The last photo gave a glimpse of cherry blossoms. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sonam wrote, "Spring is coming….. @anandahuja #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal."

Anand Ahuja pens a sweet note for Sonam Kapoor on Mother's day

On the occasion of Mother's day, Anand Ahuja penned a long yet sweet post for his wife Sonam Kapoor as it was her first mother's day post-Vayu's birth. He shared a throwback photo wherein the actress could be seen twinning with Vayu. The mother-son duo wore yellow ensembles.

He wrote, "I have to admit, and Sonam can verify, that emotional / social awareness is not really a strength of mine. As a result, it’s really taken me seeing what @sonamkapoor has done over the past 17 months (and actually even longer) in ensuring the best emotional and physical health of herself and our baby to really understand the levels of commitment and selflessness it takes to be a full time mom. In an age when we all have been accustomed to immediate reward systems, committing to motherhood really does mean giving endlessly over and above that system."

"It has also re-emphasized her responsibilities as a daughter, sister and wife (and girlfriend :P) as she navigates making sure our son gets all the love, learnings and blessings he can from our big family as he slowly grows into the most unique individual with the assets of our heritage and also without the burdens of any expectations. I know all of this is cliché in a sense which is why I started by saying that it’s taken me seeing @sonamkapoor do all this to really appreciate the magic of motherhood. To @sonamkapoor and to all the moms (and we all have some degree of motherhood in us even if not everyone is a ‘full time mom’) Happy Mothers Day!! You are the root all life & love," he added.

Sonam and Anand welcomed Vayu on August 20, 2022.