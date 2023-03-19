Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Mother's Day In London; Anand Ahuja Pens Emotional Note

Sonam Kapoor, along with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu, celebrated Mother's Day in London today. To make the day a little more special for Sonam, Anand took to his social media handle to pen down a special post for her. In London, Mother's Day falls three weeks before Easter Sunday in UK while others celebrate it in May.

Anand Ahuja posted a throwback photo of Sonam and son Vayu twinning in yellow and wrote, "I have to admit, and Sonam can verify, that emotional / social awareness is not really a strength of mine. As a result, it’s really taken me seeing what Sonam Kapoor has done over the past 17 months (and actually even longer) in ensuring the best emotional and physical health of herself and our baby to really understand the levels of commitment and selflessness it takes to be a full time mom."

Anand further wrote, "In an age when we all have been accustomed to immediate reward systems, committing to motherhood really does mean giving endlessly over and above that system. It has also re-emphasized her responsibilities as a daughter, sister and wife (and girlfriend :P) as she navigates making sure our son gets all the love, learnings and blessings he can from our big family as he slowly grows into the most unique individual with the assets of our heritage and also without the burdens of any expectations."

In the end of his long heartwarming post, Anand Ahuja wrote, "I know all of this is cliché in a sense which is why I started by saying that it’s taken me seeing Sonam Kapoor do all this to really appreciate the magic of motherhood. To Sonam Kapoor and to all the moms (and we all have some degree of motherhood in us even if not everyone is a ‘full time mom’) Happy Mothers Day!! You are the root all life & love."

Check out his post below:

Sonam celebrating first Mother's Day in London

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam posted a series of stories to show her fans how Anand Ahuja made her first Mother's Day even more special. In the photos and videos posted by Sonam, it can be seen that her husband decorated the room with gifts and silver balloons.

In the first video, Sonam wrote, "Best husband in the world", while her room was decorated with balloons. In the next video, the word Mama was written on her bed with balloons. Then, she shared a video of her unwrapping a limited edition William Shakespeare book and wrote, "Best gift to give me are books."

In the end of her Instagram story, Sonam appreciated the efforts her husband had put in and wrote, "It's my first Mother's Day! And Anand Ahuja has outdone himself. Love you my baby."