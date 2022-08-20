Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Welcome Baby Boy; Kareena Kapoor, Farah Khan Shower Love

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja are currently on cloud nine as the couple recently welcomed their first child. The couple announced their pregnancy back in March after nearly four years of their marriage. As the couple recently announced the arrival of their baby boy, their industry friends showered them with love on becoming new parents.

Taking to their Instagram handles, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared a beautiful note to announce the arrival of their baby boy. In the note, the new parents wrote, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey." "It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. Sonam & Anand," they added.

Soon after the couple announced they have welcomed their first baby, their friends and family are showering them with love. The couple is receiving best wishes and love. Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon penned, "Congrats!!!!" and added red heart emojis in the comment section. As Anil Kapoor also shared a sweet note on his Instagram handle, Ritesh Deshmukh congratulated him and wrote, "Woohooo!! Many congratulations sirrrrr!!!!!" Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neelam Kothari also sent the actor their best wishes.

Kareena Kapoor and Farah Khan pen sweet notes for new parents

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable picture of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. In the caption, the actor penned, "Congratulations to the lovely parents." She further added red heart emojis and star emojis.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Farah Khan reshared the couple's announcement note to congratulate them. The director also sent her warm wishes to the new grandparents - Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. She wrote, "Congratulations proud parents @sonamkapoor @anandahuja n even prouder grandparents @kapoor.sunita @anilskapoor."

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor/@kareenakapoorkhan/@farahkhankunder