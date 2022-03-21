A bundle of joy is all set to arrive in the Kapoor-Ahuja household soon! Sonam Kapoor Ahuja announced that she and her husband, Anand Ahuja were expecting their first child.

The star couple made the announcement through a photoshoot.

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja to welcome first child

Sonam was seen holding her baby bump as she shared laughs with Anand Ahuja, who held the Neerja actor. The duo shared a statement,

She posted the statement, "Four hands.

To raise you the very best we can.

Two hearts.

That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way.

One family.

Who will shower you with love and support.

We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

The 'everyday phenomenal' is a term one often finds on their posts, right from the time they had tied the knot in 2018.

Congratulations poured in from the Bollywood stars. Among those to express their greetings were Sonam's Veerey Di Wedding co-star and producer respectively, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ekta Kapoor, actors Raveena Tandon, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Vaani Kapoor, singer Shreya Ghoshal, among others and her cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy rumours

Last year in July, Sonam's pregnancy rumours had gone viral where she had arrived in Mumbai, following a stay of many months in London during the COVID-19 pandemic. She had got emotional at the airport, meeting her father, veteran actor Anil Kapoor. Netizens had then speculated, looking at her physique, that she was pregnant.

At that time, she made a sassy denial, by later sharing a photo, where shared what she was consuming on the first day of her period.

Sonam and Anand had tied the knot at a grand ceremony in Mumbai in 2018 after two years of courtship. The duo is known for their loved-up photos on social media.

Sonam Kapoor on the professional front

Sonam Kapoor has not been seen in any film since starring in The Zoya Factor in 2019, except for a cameo in AK Vs AK starring her father last year. She is set to return to the big screen with an adaptation of the Korean film Blind. She had completed the shooting in February last year.