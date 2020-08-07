Sonam Kapoor Calls SpaceX And NASA's Missions In The Future To Be 'Exciting'

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her Instagram and shared her excitement over the future of SpaceX and NASA's missions together in the future after the successful splashdown landing of astronauts Bob and Doug recently. The historic successful space mission in collaboration between NASA and SpaceX has opened doors for many other projects between the two space exploration giants in the near future. Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and wrote, 'This Sounds So Exciting' along with a video from Unilad which posts similar viral content on social media. Check out Sonam Kapoor's reaction to the collaboration between NASA and SpaceX below -

Also read: Sonam Kapoor’s 'Aisha' turns 10 and this BTS video will transport you back to old days

Sonam Kapoor excited over NASA - SpaceX collaboration

Also read: Samantha Akkineni and Sonam Kapoor in semi-formal outfits; who pulled off the look better?

Now that the crew test mission has come to an end, it is being hailed as a success and NASA and SpaceX have already started working on their next mission titled Crew-1. Jim Bridenstine, a NASA administrator had spoken during the post-splashdown briefing stating that what people have witnessed now marks the beginning of what will be a 'whole lot more' activity in space in the future. The Crew-1 mission, which has left space enthusiasts excited will mark the first operational commercial crew mission. SpaceX has signed a $2.6 million contract with NASA which states that the company will be flying a total of six missions to the International Space Station (ISS). Crew-1 will mark the first in these series of flights.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor's Love For The Colour Orange Is Evident From These Pictures

The commercial crew program has been designed by NASA to stop relying on Russia's Soyuz Capsule to reach the ISS, costing $90 million per head. Flying with SpaceX is reportedly costing NASA cheaper by almost $30 million. The Crew-1 mission will launch will be taking place in late September. Four astronauts this time around are scheduled to carry out a six-month mission at the ISS. The astronauts will continue to do maintenance work at the space station, perform experiments, and conduct multiple series of spacewalks.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor shares take on rote sexism through a strong post; says “no room for excuses"

Astronauts in the Crew-1 mission have been busy training at SpaceX's California facility where they are working to get familiarized with the suits designed by Musk's space exploration company. The Crew-1 capsule, which will board the four astronauts has also been going through a series of tests. It is expected to be shipped to Florida by the second or third week of August.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.