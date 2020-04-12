The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sonam Kapoor Deeply Thankful As Top US Covid Top-doc Demands China Shut Down 'wet Markets'

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor has reacted strongly and in favour of US Covid top-doc seeking the shut down of China's 'wet markets' that have reopened recently. Read below

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor

Donald Trump's US Covid task-force top-doc Dr. Anthony Fauci has sought the global shut down of wet markets - the kind of market from which the Coronavirus is said to have originated in China's Hubei province. Sharing a reference to the news point, MP of Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi retweeted it on social media and the post seemed to have gained the attention of Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor who appears to have strongly backed the demand via an emoji. See it below- 

Sonam Kapoor in favour 

Earlier, when 'wet markets' had opened, Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl had reacted saying,  "Incorrigible. What will it take for them to stop?" underscoring his response with a face-in-hands emoji. 'Wet markets'  of China where 'perishable' animals and fish are sold for consumption - have once again opened though purportedly under watchful eyes of authorities. 

READ: Snapdeal Boss Kunal Bahl Frustrated As China's Wet Markets Reopen While World Fights COVID

China has been widely panned for its response to the Coronavirus outbreak on a number of fronts. On one hand it is summarily blamed by dint of being the source of the outbreak which has infected over 1,783,724 people around the world and killed about 108,907; and on the other, it has been accused of varying degrees of totalitarian action and inaction that exacerbated the pandemic and allowed it to grow to monstrous proportions in other geographies. 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ventilators
PAK PM RAISES ATOM BOMB AMID COVID
Kapil Sibal
CONGRESS ATTACKS MODI
BJP LEADERS FEEDING NEEDY THROUGH MODI KITCHENS
Ducks swim in a pool
DUCKS' DILEMMA
Lockdown
10 FOREIGNERS PUNISHED IN RISHIKESH
Book My Show
#UNINSTALLBOOKMYSHOW ON TWITTER