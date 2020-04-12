Sonam Kapoor Deeply Thankful As Top US Covid Top-doc Demands China Shut Down 'wet Markets'

Donald Trump's US Covid task-force top-doc Dr. Anthony Fauci has sought the global shut down of wet markets - the kind of market from which the Coronavirus is said to have originated in China's Hubei province. Sharing a reference to the news point, MP of Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi retweeted it on social media and the post seemed to have gained the attention of Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor who appears to have strongly backed the demand via an emoji. See it below-

Sonam Kapoor in favour

Earlier, when 'wet markets' had opened, Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl had reacted saying, "Incorrigible. What will it take for them to stop?" underscoring his response with a face-in-hands emoji. 'Wet markets' of China where 'perishable' animals and fish are sold for consumption - have once again opened though purportedly under watchful eyes of authorities.

China has been widely panned for its response to the Coronavirus outbreak on a number of fronts. On one hand it is summarily blamed by dint of being the source of the outbreak which has infected over 1,783,724 people around the world and killed about 108,907; and on the other, it has been accused of varying degrees of totalitarian action and inaction that exacerbated the pandemic and allowed it to grow to monstrous proportions in other geographies.

