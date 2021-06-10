Sonam Kapoor Gets Groovy On Pitbull Song 'Meet Me At The Hotel Room', Watch Unseen Video

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 36th birthday on June 9, 2021. The actor celebrated her birthday in the presence of her friends and family in London. She is currently staying with her husband at their London home where she threw her balloon studded birthday party. While Instagram was filled with Sonam Kapoor's birthday glimpses, an unseen video of Sonam dancing on Pitbull's song was also shared by her friend Imran Amed.

Sonam Kapoor grooves on a song by Pitbull

Sonam Kapoor's balloon studded birthday took place in the presence of her close friends and family. The actor stunned in a red coloured top and white ruffled skirt for her birthday party. However, Sonam Kapoor had been celebrating the entire week. She had a get-together at her place in London with her close friends. To wish her birthday, Sonam and Anand's friend and Founder of The Business of Fashion, Imran Amed shared an unseen video of Soman Kapoor grooving on Pitbull's Meet Me At The Hotel Room song. In the video, Sonam wore a red coloured printed night suit as she danced to the song. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor had a bunch of balloons in her background.

Imran Amed also shared a photo of him sitting in a chair with a bunch of balloons around. In the caption, he wrote, "Last night in a sea of @sonamkapoor’s balloons 🎈🎈🎈". Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja commented on the photo. He tagged Sonam Kapoor in the comment and wrote, "hahah. Birthday week!".

Sonam Kapoor's birthday look

Sonam Kapoor fashioned a ruffled look on her birthday. She wore a red top with a ruffled white coloured skirt by designer Molly Goddard. For the footwear, the Veere Di Wedding actor wore a pair of black boots. She completed her look with a pair of cherry earrings and a metallic bag by Prada. Sonam's Prada bag has a reported worth of Rs 1.5 lacs. In the caption, she wrote, "I trust the next chapter… because I know the author! 🍒" while addressing the next chapter to the coming year.

IMAGE: SONAM KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.