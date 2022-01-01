Sonam Kapoor Gives A Peek At Her New Year 2022 Celebration With Husband Anand Ahuja

As the world bid adieu to 2021, many celebrities rung in the New Year in their own unique way and so did Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor. Sonam welcomed the New Year 2022 with her husband Anand Ahuja, at her Notting Hill residence in London where the couple currently resides. The actor gave a sneak peek into her celebrations as she penned down a romantic note for Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor welcomes New Year 2022 with Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared photos from her New Year celebration with her husband Anand Ahuja. The photos also included beautiful photos of her Notting Hill home in London that was decorated for the occasion. Sonam posted one of the pictures where she can be seen kissing her husband, and wrote, "Happy new year to the love of my life. He is not just #every day phenomenal, he is every year phenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with. Wishing all of you good health, happiness and fulfilment in 2022. @anandahuja #newyear."

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the black kaftan that the actor wore in the pictures is from an Italian label Taller Marmo. The kaftan costs a whopping ₹1 lakh. Take a look Sonam's pictures below.

Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish for father Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor recently celebrated his birthday on December 24, his daughter Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to wish him. Sonam shared an old photo from her wedding ceremony as she wished her father and wrote, "Happiest Birthday, daddy! Your courage, humility, and warmth always inspire me. There is no one like you, and I couldn’t have wished for a better father. There may be a distance between us but you’re my heart, so you’re always with me. Love you!"

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the black comedy thriller film AK vs AK which featured her father Anil Kapoor in the lead role. The actress will next be seen in the crime thriller film Blind which is a remake of a Korean movie of the same name. The movie will also feature Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. The movie will reportedly skip its theatrical release and has opted to premiere directly on OTT.

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor