Sonam Kapoor Gives Sneak Peek Of Her London Apartment With Jewel-tone Decor; See Pictures

Sonam Kapoor gave fans a tour of her London apartment where she currently resides with her husband Anand Ahuja. Kapoor shared pictures of her apartment from her latest photoshoot and gave an in-depth explanation of how she designed her luxurious apartment. The actor's apartment in London's Notting Hill featured a variety of bold colours adept to her bold persona. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's luxurious apartment.

Sonam Kapoor gives a tour of her two and a half bedroom apartment in London

Sonam Kapoor did a photoshoot for the September issue of Architectural Digest India and gave a tour of her luxurious two and a half bedroom apartment. The first photo featured Sonam in her drawing-room posing for the cameras she lay on her couch. The next photos featured other rooms in her apartment including her blue-toned master bedroom. The actor in her caption wrote that she instantly felt at home in her new apartment. She wrote, " The first time @anandahuja and I stepped foot into our flat it instantly felt like home! It’s a two and a half bedroom space nestled in Notting Hill, and perfect for where we are in our lives at present. Upon seeing the space, we knew right away @rooshadshroff would bring to life a particular vision I had for the space."

She continued, "As always, Rooshad and I very much enjoyed collaborating together. He is highly adept at curating a space tailored to someone’s needs and individual design taste. Colour was a big requirement for me, and furthermore, he helped bring to fruition my vision to create a more outdoor feel on the inside, rich in greens, blues and jewel tones, etc." She further wrote how her choices had become more eccentric over the years, "My taste and leanings have become far more eclectic over the years, with a need to incorporate warm textures, fabrics, wallpapers with vintage carpets and chandeliers. I truly desired a delicate balance between modernist art and furniture that strongly mirrors my Indian heritage. Being away from home can be hard at times, and so Rooshad did a marvellous job of marrying British architecture with the Indian aesthetic and richness. While India is my soul, London has my heart."

Image: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram