Sonam Kapoor Gushes Over Anand Ahuja While He Holds A Puppy

Amid the lockdown, people are more active than ever on social media. Jumping on the wagon is actor Sonam Kapoor who keeps her fans updated about her life through her social media walls and stories. Currently quarantined with her husband Anand Ahuja, Kapoor took to Instagram on May 14 to share an appreciation post for Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor calls Anand Ahuja cute as he holds a dog

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of Anand Ahuja holding a dog. Dressed in a black t-shirt, Ajuha is adorably holding a dog close to him and judging by the picture, it seems like he was unaware that he was being clicked. Totally adoring this picture and her husband in the caption, Sonam wrote, "Why is this so cute.. 😍 @anandahuja @jalan_varun". [sic]

Just hours before this picture, Sonam Kapoor shared an endearing appreciation post for her husband Anand Ahuja. Anand is holding the dog close to him as he smiles for the camera while the pup is adorably staring at him. Sharing this picture on her Instagram, Kapoor wrote, "Appreciation post for the best husband in the world who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I love you @anandahuja and I’m so grateful for you. Cc @jalan_varun". [sic]

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor took to her social media and shared a series of pictures from what seems like a previous photoshoot. In the first one lying back on a couch while she fashionably dressed up in a golden studded gown. Making use of a popular TikTok song, she captioned the post, "Bored in the house in the house bored". [sic] She shared two other pictures from the same photoshoot.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen on The Zoya Factor opposite South Indian star Dulquer Salmaan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film revolved around Zoya who ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. Things take a turn when she had to pick between her career as a cricket Goddess and her love, Nikhil, who is the captain of the Indian cricket team.

She was earlier seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga where she played Anil Kapoor's on-screen daughter for the first time. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film revolves around Sweety who hides the secret about her partner and decides to marry a writer to please her father. However, things go up in flames when she decides to fight her family and society to win over her love.

