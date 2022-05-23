Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has been juggling her life between London and Mumbai after tying the knot with Anand Ahuja in 2018. The Aisha star often takes to social media to give fans a sneak peek of her time in London, thereby chronicling special moments of her life. Speaking of which, the mommy-to-be on Monday travelled down memory lane to share an unseen childhood photo on her grandmother's birth anniversary.

Sonam Kapoor's unseen childhood photo

The 36-year-old star reminisced the sweet memories of her childhood days by sharing a candid photo alongside her late grandmother. In the photo, baby Sonam is seen enjoying the warm embrace of her grandmother. While sharing the rare photo on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Happy birthday Nani, I Miss you". Take a look at it here:

Sonam extends anniversary greetings to her parents

Like the message for her 'nani', Sonam is known to pen notes for her loved ones with heartwarming photos. An example of this was on the special occasion of Anil and Sunita Kapoor's marriage anniversary. She took to Instagram to share a series of throwback photos of her parents and dedicated a heartfelt note to them. The Neerja star shared, "Happy Anniversary to the best parents on love you! You both set the best example as a couple, parents and partners. I couldn’t have asked for more. Also mom, and dads obsessed with you.. it was gross as a kid but it’s unbelievably cute now."

She had penned a note for her unborn child while announcing that she's all set to embrace motherhood. It was in March when Sonam shared a slew of romantic pictures with Anand Ahuja while making her pregnancy official. "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you," wrote Sonam.

On the professional front, Sonam is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.