Sonam Kapoor On Being Trolled For Her Pregnancy Photoshoot: 'I've Grown Out Of Reacting..'

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja's happiness knew no bounds after the much-loved pair welcomed their baby boy on Saturday, August 20. The couple announced their pregnancy earlier in March, nearly four years after their marriage.

As Anand and Sonam have embarked on a new phase of their lives, the latter shared details about her pregnancy journey on numerous occasions. With Sonam being vocal about her pregnancy, recently, the new mom gave a befitting reply to trollers who trolled Sonam for her pregnancy photoshoot.

Sonam Kapoor reacts to trolls on her pregnancy photoshoot

Ever since Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy, she has been actively treating fans with pictures of her pregnancy journey. From sharing glimpses of her pregnancy cravings to dropping stunning maternity shoot pictures, Kapoor left no stones unturned in sharing each and every moment of her pregnancy journey with her fans.

However, the 37-year-old actor was trolled for her maternity shoot photos. Reacting to the trolls, Sonam in an interview with Vogue expressed her views on the matter. In her statement, the Neerja actor said:

"I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don’t need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it’s also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business."

She further said that she has always been vocal about celebrating womanhood and has often talked about PCOS, weight gain, stretch marks, etc. Sonam continued:

"If I put out something to celebrate my body and my womanhood today, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. I have always been the kind of person to publicly discuss issues like dark circles, PCOS, weight gain and stretch marks."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome a baby boy

On August 20, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja took to their Instagram handle and issued a joint statement announcing their baby's arrival. The announcement read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. Sonam & Anand."

IMAGE: Instagram/@Sonamkapoor