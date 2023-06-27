Sonam Kapoor, Purab Kohli Are In A Cat And Mouse Chase In Blind Teaser | Watch

Sonam Kapoor is all set to make a comeback to the films after a break of four years with her upcoming thriller, Blind. The teaser of the much-anticipated film was dropped by the makers today (June 27). The actress will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar of a detective.

3 things you need to know

The film will be released two days ahead of her birthday.

Directed by Shome Makhija, 'Blind' also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey and Shubham Saraf.

Blind will see Sonam dabble in the thriller genre for the first time.

Sonam Kapoor plays a visually impaired person

The teaser of Blind offers a glimpse into the intriguing storyline, featuring Sonam Kapoor's character as a visually impaired individual who stumbles upon a shocking revelation during a taxi ride. It begins with Gia (Sonam) stepping into a cab driven by Purab Kohli.

As the journey unfolds, she realises that there is someone held captive in the car's trunk. The intensity amplifies as the 40-second video reveals the presence of a serial kidnapper in the UK, prompting the police to launch a manhunt. It ends with a suspenseful phone conversation between Gia and Purab Kohli's character where the latter warns her against following him. In response, Sonam says that she will put an end to the kidnapper's reign of terror.

Blind is a remake of popular Korean film

Blind is a remake of the critically acclaimed Korean film of the same name, originally released in 2011. The Indian adaptation was filmed in Glasgow, Scotland, from December 2020 to February 2021, amidst the lockdown restrictions and pandemic-induced hurdles.

(Blind will stream on OTT on July 7 | Image: Twitter)

The crew of the film managed to complete the shooting schedule within 39 days. Apart from Sonam Kapoor, the film also stars Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey.