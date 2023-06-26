Sonam Kapoor Starrer Blind Sets OTT Release Date

After missing from the silver screen for over four years, Sonam Kapoor is all set to return to films. She is currently gearing up for her upcoming thriller Blind. The project will mark her digital debut.

3 things you need to know

Blind is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

This is Sonam's first film after the 2019 release The Zoya Factor.

Blind was filmed before the actress announced her pregnancy in March 2021.

Blind sets release date

Originally intended for a theatrical release, Shome Makhija's directorial Blind will now be available for streaming on JioCinema from July 7. The film features an ensemble cast including Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey and Shubham Saraf.

The movie was filmed in Scotland in 2020. The story follows a visually-challenged police officer who embarks on an investigation into a series of serial killings. As per the makers, Blind is a compelling tale of resilience, determination and portrays a remarkable central character who overcomes seemingly insurmountable challenges.

(File photo of Sonam Kapoor's poster | Image: Instagram)

Shome Makhija had earlier shared some stills offering a glimpse into the captivating world of the film. One of the photos showcased Sonam holding a gun, hinting at a training scene in the movie. The other images depicted her in intense action sequences, building anticipation for her portrayal of a strong and determined character.

(Still from Blind, starring Sonam Kapoor | Image: Shome Makhija/Instagram)

(BTS images from Blind | Image: Shome Makhija/Instagram)

(BTS photo from Blind set | Image: Shome Makhija/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor on her comeback film Blind

Sonam Kapoor earlier expressed her excitement about making a comeback to films after the birth of her son Vayu in 2022. She shared that taking time off for family was the best decision. She said that it allowed her to recharge before resuming her work commitments.

The actress also highlighted that Blind was filmed just before her pregnancy. She also said that she had selectively declined work offers during her break.