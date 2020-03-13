Sonam Kapoor Raises Awareness About COVID-19; Says 'Hygiene Is The Best Way To Avoid It'

Amid rising Coronavirus cases in India, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor took to her Twitter handle to raise awareness. 'Hygiene is the best way to avoid the Coronavirus,' the actor tweeted. She also suggested her fans to maintain a healthy lifestyle and take supplements that helps in building immunity.

The number of Coronavirus cases in the country is 75, including the death of a 76-year-old man in Karnataka, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The total number of 75 confirmed cases includes 17 foreigners -- 16 Italian tourists and a Canadian, the ministry officials said.

hygiene is the best way to avoid the Coronavirus. Washing hands thoroughly, avoid touching your face and stay away from crowded areas. a healthy lifestyle ( good sleep, food and excercise ) is important. Also have supplements that boost immunity ( vit c and d , zinc) — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 12, 2020

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput too shared a message on her Instagram stories that read: " I see a lot of people being like ‘I would survive the coronavirus. I’m taking my chances.’ The way I see it, yeah, ‘I would survive it. But I might carry it to someone who wouldn’t. And that folks, is the problem.”

Amid rising coronavirus cases in India, the government on Thursday asked people not to panic, saying no community transmission of the virus has been observed and there has only been a few cases of local transmission so far. Asserting that the safety and welfare of its citizens abroad have always been a priority for India, the government said three flights will be sent to Iran to bring back Indians from Iran.

Here's a list of all #COVID19 Helpline numbers from various States/UTs. Please keep handy and share with others also.#SwasthaBharat#HelpUsToHelpYou pic.twitter.com/jkxGztli2N — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 12, 2020

With the novel Coronavirus being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, Health Ministry officials said around 1,500 people who came in contact with the 75 infected people were under rigorous observation while over 30,000 people across the country under community surveillance.

What is Coronavirus?

The coronavirus (CoV) is a novel strain in the large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, as per WHO. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people, according to the WHO. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.

