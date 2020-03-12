Sonam Kapoor Labels Rudy Gobert 'irresponsible' After He Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sonam Kapoor took to her microblogging account and condemned NBA player Rudy Gobert's act of mocking the increasingly spreading novel coronavirus at a recent press conference. Gobert reportedly touched all the reporters' mics as a joke and has now contracted the virus himself. Kapoor labelled his act as 'irresponsible' as it put the health and safety of the entire team in jeopardy.

The NBA has suspended all their games indefinitely as Utah Jazz's centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. According to the NBA's official statement, Rudy Gobert's test result was delivered moments before the Jazz vs Thunder game on Wednesday night. Rudy Gobert was not at the arena when the news was delivered.

The Delhi 6 actor also shared her message for caution to avoid the spreading of the deadly virus which has now become a pandemic. She emphasized the need for a healthy lifestyle along with the basic hygiene that is an essential precautionary measure for the COVID-19 virus.

hygiene is the best way to avoid the Coronavirus. Washing hands thoroughly, avoid touching your face and stay away from crowded areas. a healthy lifestyle ( good sleep, food and excercise ) is important. Also have supplements that boost immunity ( vit c and d , zinc) — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 12, 2020

What's next for Sonam Kapoor?

The actor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salman based on the book authored by Anuja Chauhan. The film did not do well at the Box-Office and was thereby considered a flop. Sonam Kapoor is all set to feature in Badla fame director Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming mystery thriller film tentatively titled Blind.

