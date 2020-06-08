Sonam Kapoor Reunites With Rhea In Mumbai A Day Before Her B'day, Thanks To Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai and reunited with her main — sister Rhea Kapoor. The 'Neerja' actor who was in Delhi at her in-laws' place reached Mumbai just a day before her birthday — June 9.

The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a story that said, 'Back with my main.. thank you my incredible husband.' Anand later shared a video on his Insta handle where Sonam was seen engrossed in her phone while Rhea was lying down next to her.

On June 7, Sonam on her Instagram handle hinted that she might be travelling with a throwback picture of her from the airport. "All my bags are packed and I'm ready to go..... somewhere.. anywhere .. I miss travelling," Sonam wrote.

Sonam Kapoor shares tips on how to be environment-friendly on World Environment Day

What’s next for Sonam Kapoor?

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Aisha actress was last seen with Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel. The film is a rom-com about Zoya, an advertising agent, and her relationship with the captain of Team India, Nikhil Khoda. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a prominent role. The actor was also seen in the much-acclaimed film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which tells the story of Sweety Chaudhary, a closeted queer, and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family.

Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor will once again share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the sequel of the chick-flick, Veere Di Wedding with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

