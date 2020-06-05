Sonam Kapoor Shares Tips On How To Be Environment-friendly On World Environment Day

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 annually. This year, on the occasion of World Environment Day, Sonam Kapoor shared a few tips on how to be environment-friendly. Know what they are here-

Sonam Kapoor shares how to be eco-friendly

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle, where she has more than 28 million followers, to list small ways to be environment-friendly. She shared a post on her story that has daily use items which can be exchanged with reusable products. The picture states that reusable takeaway cup should be used more, one must swap plastic shopping bag for reusable ones and more such environment-friendly tips. Check out the post from Amazonia that Sonam shared on her IG story-

Besides Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture of how she uses eco-friendly items in her daily life. She posted a collage of her copper water bottle, bucket and wooden toothbrush. The water bottle and toothbrush show that she is using products that are reusable and plastic-free. Shraddha captioned the picture, “Bringing about small changes in the past year to help preserve our environment.

Happy World Environment Day 🌱🌍💜”[sic].

World Environment Day began in 1974 and has been a flagship campaign for raising awareness on environmental issues like marine pollution, human overpopulation, and global warming. The day has grown to become a global platform for public outreach, with participation from over 143 countries annually. Every year, World Environment Day provides a new theme that major corporations, communities, NGOs, government and celebrities around the world adopt to spread environmental causes. World Environment Day theme for 2020 is “Celebrate Biodiversity.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in The Zoya Factor. It is a romantic comedy film directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film also featured Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Sikander Kher. The film was a light adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name. The movie received mostly negative reviews and tanked at the box office. News about her upcoming projects is yet to be revealed.

