Sonam Kapoor Shares Cute Moment After Viral Airport Video In 'London To Mumbai' Photodump

How does a day in the life of a celebrity go? Sonam K Ahuja gave a glimpse of what happened in her life in the span of 24 hours and it was filled with love, emotions, precaution, family and style. The actor shared a ‘photodump’ of her moments from her departure from London to her arrival in India.

Sonam Kapoor’s 24-hour photodump

Sonam’s photodump, ‘all in the span of 24 hours’, started with her posing in a stylish all-white outfit that she seemed to have been clicked before leaving for the airport for her journey. In a selfie video, she also showed her jewellery. In the third post of the dump, she was seen posing with her husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, in the car, which seemed to be from her journey to the airport.

Her fourth and fifth posts were from the flight, posing with the face shield on and another that seemed to be from the moment the flight landed on Indian soil.

The sixth post had the moment, that went viral, when she got emotional upon meeting her father, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, at the airport.

That also featured a cute moment she entered their Juhu home. When she opened the door, it was not her mother Sunita, or siblings Harsh Varrdhan or Rhea, but her dog who welcomed her. She was also seen spending some quality time with the pet.

The last post of the series was her finally letting her hair down after the hectic 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Sonam’s appearance at the airport sparked pregnancy rumours as many fans felt so, looking at her outfit and her movement. The Neerja star, however, did not confirm or deny the speculation. She returned to India after a year in London.

On the professional front, Sonam is gearing up for the release of Blind. She completed the shooting of the movie in Glasgow in February.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.