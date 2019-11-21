Sonam Kapoor: Some Of The Best Movies Of The Saawariya Actor

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most popular contemporary Bollywood actors. She is the daughter of the renowned actor, Anil Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor has received a National Film Award and a Filmfare Award. Sonam appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list based on her income and popularity. Sonam Kapoor has been in several successful movies in the recent past. Some of her most popular include The Zoya Factor, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Veere Di Wedding, Padman, Raanjhanaa, etc. Listed below are some of the best Sonam Kapoor movies:

Sonam Kapoor Best Movies

1) Neerja

This critically acclaimed film is all about a flight attendant who boards Pan Am flight 73 in 1986. The film revolves around the flight which gets hijacked by terrorists. Neerja risks her life to stall the terrorists from attacking the passengers on board. Sonam's performance as Neerja was widely acclaimed. The film was directed by Ram Madhvani and released in the year 2016. It is a real-life adaptation of the story of the courageous Neerja Bhanot.

2) Khoobsurat

This quirky fun-filled film is the story of a girl called Milli. She is a quirky physiotherapist, who works for a royal family, but their cold demeanour troubles her. Soon, she discovers the reason behind their behaviour and falls in love with the young prince. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and was released in the year 2014. In the film, Sonam Kapoor romances Fawad Khan and the chemistry between the two captured the hearts of their fans.

3) Aisha

This is another quirky film starring Sonam Kapoor. This one revolves around the life of Aisha, who loves playing matchmaker, much to her friend Arjun's disapproval. She finds a new target in the simple Shefali. But in the process, she ends up ruining her own relationship with her close friends. The film brings out the fashionista in Sonam as the audience sees her in different avatars. The film is directed by Rajshree Ojha and released in the year 2010.

