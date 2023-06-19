Sonam Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of Son Vayu On Father's Day

Sonam Kapoor has shared an unseen video of her son Vayu enjoying with his father, Anand Ahuja. Sonam and Anand welcomed their son in August last year. Since then, they have been sharing pictures and videos of the little one on their respective social media handles. However, the actress is yet to reveal the face of her son.

3 things you need to know

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will be celebrating Vayu's first birthday this year.

The couple is currently residing in London.

Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Blind.

Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of her son Vayu

In the video, Vayu can be seen enjoying his time with his father, Anand Ahuja. It has several videos of the father-son duo strolling in the park, learning to swim, enjoying picnics, and more. The video also features Anil Kapoor and Anand enjoying a walk with Vayu.

Alongside the video, Sonam wrote a long note, thanking Anand for being an "incredible father". She also thanked him for giving Vayu a childhood filled with "love and adventure". Sonam further called him an "inspiration and anchor".

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor recently celebrated her 38th birthday in London. The birthday bash was attended by her family and friends. The actress wore a red ensemble paired with statement earrings.

Sonam Kapoor to make her acting comeback soon

The actress, who recently became a mom, was last seen in AK vs AK in a cameo appearance. Next, she will be seen in Blind, co-starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, which is about a cop who is blind and is in search of a serial killer.