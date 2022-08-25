Sonam Kapoor Talks About Negative Remarks On Maternity Photoshoots; 'I've Grown Out Of..'

Actor Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are currently enjoying their parenthood phase after welcoming their first child, a baby boy. Though the two stars are yet to reveal the newborn's name, the news of the birth has left fans excited. The fashion icon who is known for her impeccable taste in clothes was trolled for her maternity photoshoots.

Sonam treated fans with several looks flaunting her baby bump and also posed in a number of maternity photoshoots since she and Anand announced the pregnancy in a joint photoshoot in March this year. However, it seems that things did not really go well with the fans who trolled her for maternity looks.

Sonam Kapoor gets candid about negative comments on maternity photoshoot

In her first interaction with Vogue magazine after welcoming her son, the Aisha star spoke about the negative reactions to her maternity pictures. Hailing from a family of great versatile stars, the actor confessed that she lives a privileged life and that trolling does not bother her much.

During the conversation, Sonam said that she did not mind the trolling as such because she has ‘grown out of reacting to things’ she doesn’t need to give attention to. "I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don’t need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it’s also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business," said the Veere Di Wedding actor.

The actor who has always been vocal about issues pertaining to health, body shaming, PCOS, weight gain, and stretch marks among others, added, "If I put out something to celebrate my body and my womanhood today, it shouldn’t come as a surprise."

Sonam and Anand who had tied the knot in Mumbai in May 2018, announced the arrival of their baby via Instagram on Saturday, 20th August. “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed…”, their statement read.

IMAGE: Instagram/SonamKapoor