Sonam Kapoor's Unforgettable 'what's Your Lucky Charm' Trend With Celebs

Sonam Kapoor is now considered to be among the most established lead actors in Bollywood. She is popular for her style and acting skills and has proved that from time to time. The actor's promotional strategy for the movie The Zoya Factor has been one of the most compelling ones. The promotional strategy involved various Bollywood actors talking about what was their lucky charm. This new marketing technique is also quite hilarious. Let's take at Sonam Kapoor's videos on her Instagram.

Twinkle Khanna said that she is obsessed with the compass app on her phone. The actor also said that she uses the app to determine if things are alright. She uses the compass app to make sure that everything is in place including her son Aarav’s pillow.

Ranbir Kapoor said that when he was young, he had deep thoughts. On his way to school, if he spotted a red mail truck, he would make a wish. He would cross his fingers and not say a word until he saw three black cars on the road.

Alia Bhatt said that when she really wants something, she goes into her bathroom and imagines the scenario the way she wants it to pan out in real life. Her fans found this quite fascinating. The actor is always known for her positive vibes.

Arjun Kapoor has this strange thing where if he is in a room or a car or anywhere, and if there is a remote control beside him, he needs to set in on an even number. Be it the volume of the television or a speaker or anything else. Fans find this quite relatable.

Image Credits: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

