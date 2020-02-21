Sonam Kapoor Has Several Awards And Nominations To Her Credit, Read Details

Sonam Kapoor kick-started her career as an assistant director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2005 film, Black. This film starred Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Later on, she marked her acting debut with Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007. This romantic drama film also featured debutant Ranbir Kapoor. Out of the numerous nominations, she received a Superstar of Tomorrow Award for her performance. Released alongside Om Shanti Om, Saawariya did not do well at the box office.

Sonam Kapoor's awards and accolades

However, Kapoor did not stop and went on to star in the romantic comedy I Hate Luv Storys opposite Imran Khan in the lead roles. This was Kapoor’s first commercially successful film.

After this movie, Sonam Kapoor garnered appreciation for Raanjhanaa. Released in 2013, she starred alongside South Indian heartthrob Dhanush and Abhay Deol. This Anand L Rai-directorial got her high praise from critics and marked a turning point in her acting career.

Later on, she received awards for her role in Shashanka Ghosh’s 2014 romantic comedy-drama, Khoobsurat.

Sonam Kapoor had her biggest commercially successful films with supporting roles in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in 2013, Sanju in 2018, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. But her titular role in the biographical drama film Neerja garnered her several awards and accolades. Kapoor received National Film Award - Special Mention and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Excited For Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena'; Says 'Cant Wait For Its Takeoff'

She has also starred in an ensemble drama movie, Veere Di Wedding. This romantic comedy-drama film features Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania alongside Sonam Kapoor in pivotal roles. This film was the highest grosser of that time. Moreover, Kapoor is known for her unconventional role in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga where her romantic inclination towards another girl, her family’s eventual acceptance, and how she dealt with societal norms are depicted beautifully.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor's Corporate Wardrobe Is All About Boss-lady Vibes; See Pics

Also read: Malaika Arora To Sonam Kapoor; How Bollywood Actors Are Styling Puffed Sleeves

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Wants ‘people To Recall How Fear Gave Courage To Neerja’ As Film Marks 4 Yrs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.