Sonam Kapoor Pens Special Note On Swara Bhasker's Birthday, Says 'never Stop Being You'

Sonam Kapoor on Thursday posted a sweet message for her friend and actor Swara Bhasker on her social media. She wished for Swara Bhasker's success and happiness, and also called her inspiring and courageous. Sonam Kapoor posted a few pictures along with the message; the pictures seemed to be from the Raanjhaana actor's wedding. Have a look:

Check out the post:

Also Read | Sisters Sonam Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor Are 'double Trouble' For Anand Ahuja

Swara Bhasker and Sonam Kapoor's friendship reportedly started on the sets of Raanjahanaa (2013). Since then the two have been thick friends. Swara and Sonam last shared the screen space in Shanshanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding (2018). The movie also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, presently, Sonam Kapoor is in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja at his paternal residence. The actor and her family are on self-quarantine due to the spreading cases of coronavirus. Sonam Kapoor often posts pictures and videos from her time during the lockdown on social media. On the other hand, Swara Bhasker is at her Mumbai residence. She seems to be spending her quarantine time indulging in reading and writing.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Turns Hairstylist For Husband Anand Ahuja Amid Lockdown

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will start work on Sujoy Ghosh's Blind in June 2020. The movie, starring Sonam Kapoor in the lead, is reported to be an official remake of South-Korean drama that released in 2011. There are reports that the actor Vikrant Massey is in talks with the makers of the film to star opposite Sonam Kapoor in the thriller. However, the makers are yet to release an official statement on the same.

Also Read | Swara Bhasker Defends Celebs Posting Workout Videos; Tells Questioner To Take A Hike

Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker is awaiting the release of her long-stalled movie- Sheer Qorma. The movie, starring Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta, and Shabana Azmi in the lead, will narrate a lesbian love story. The makers of the upcoming movie recently released the trailer of the Shwara Bhasker starrer amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Swara Bhasker Breaks Silence On Break-up With Himanshu Sharma; Shares How She Got Over It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.